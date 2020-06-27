Left Menu
UP official orders inspection of certificates of teachers

Additional Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Monika S Garg has written a letter to all the district magistrates ordering inspection of certificates of teachers appointed in all the universities, colleges, private aided schools in the state.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-06-2020 14:47 IST
Representative Image

Additional Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Monika S Garg has written a letter to all the district magistrates ordering inspection of certificates of teachers appointed in all the universities, colleges, private aided schools in the state. The order was issued on Friday.

As per the order, teams will be constituted in every district for verification of teachers' educational documents. Recently a committee was formed under the Department of Basic Education, Uttar Pradesh to investigate the appointment of teachers based upon the fake certificates in educational institutions of the state.

The move was taken after Anamika Shukla case came to light which pertains to the appointment of teachers allegedly using fake documents in schools across the state. The case came to light after an FIR was lodged against Shukla for allegedly withdrawing over Rs 1 crore in salary for over a year from 25 different schools.

