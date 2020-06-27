Left Menu
Complete lockdown on Sundays from July 5 in Karnataka, govt offices to function 5 days a week from July 10

All Government offices shall remain closed on all Saturdays in the state with effect from July 10 in wake of coronavirus, according to Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-06-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 21:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

All Government offices shall remain closed on all Saturdays in the state with effect from July 10 in wake of coronavirus, according to Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO). This was decided after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a review meeting over the coronavirus situation in the state on Saturday.

Various decisions were taken during the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. As per CMO, lockdown would be imposed every Sunday, with effect from July 5, until further orders. No activities shall be permitted on that day except essential services and supplies.

The existing timing of night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in the morning is altered to 8 pm to 5 am with effect from June 29. "Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been directed to set up more number of wholesale vegetable markets to avoid crowds in large wholesale vegetable markets in the city. Officers were directed to have centralized bed allocation system to speed up hospitalization of COVID-19 patients," reads the statement of CMO.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has directed to publish the details of nodal officers working for COVID Management. "It was decided to give additional responsibilities to Joint Commissioners of 8 regions and also to appoint KAS officers to assist them in order to lessen the burden on Commissioner and the central office of BBMP. It was decided to avail services of 180 ESI doctors appointed by the labour department and appoint probationary tahsildars as nodal officers for COVID dedicated hospitals and COVID care centers," reads the statement.

In the meeting, BBMP Commissioner was directed to notify reservation of 50 per cent of beds in Medical colleges and private hospitals. He was also directed to notify tie up of hotels with hospitals to avoid any shortage of beds for treatment. Karnataka on Saturday reported 918 new COVID-19 positive cases and 11 deaths.

Total positive cases stand at 11923 and the death toll is at 19. There are 4441 active COVID-19 cases in the State. (ANI)

