BSF jawans braving heat at Attari-Wagah border

Border Security Force (BSF) jawans at Attari-Wagah border are braving the heatwave conditions and guarding our border. Speaking to ANI, a jawan said,"Our first interest is to protect the nation so that people in the country can sleep in peace. Weather conditions cannot deter us."

Another jawan, Nirmal Kaur said "We have been trained to work in every condition. We are the first line of defence so weather conditions do not matter for us, we have to work. We are proud to be part of BSF." Sagrika, a BSF jawan told ANI that she feels proud to be a part of BSF. (ANI)