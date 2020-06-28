Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Narendra Modi reiterates his appeal to citizens for buying 'Made in India' products

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated his appeal to citizens for buying 'Made in India' products and said that if people buy local products and become 'vocal for local' then they are playing a role in strengthening the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 12:06 IST
PM Narendra Modi reiterates his appeal to citizens for buying 'Made in India' products
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated his appeal to citizens for buying 'Made in India' products and said that if people buy local products and become 'vocal for local' then they are playing a role in strengthening the country. "If you buy local and become vocal for local, then you are playing your role to make the country strong - this is also a type of service to the nation. Be it any profession, there is scope for service to the nation," the Prime Minister said while addressing the nation through the 66th episode of his monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The Prime Minister said that India is continuously making efforts to move forward in the field of defence and technology sector. "Before independence, our country was ahead of many countries in the defence sector. We had several ordinance factories. Some countries which were behind us are ahead of us. After independence, we could not take advantage of our experiences. However, today India is continuously making efforts to move forward in defence and technology sector. India is moving towards self-reliance," he said.

"India's resolve is to protect its self-respect and sovereignty. India's goal is 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'. India's tradition is trust and friendship. India's spirit is fraternity," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Charles Randolph to write, direct COVID-19 pandemic movie

Oscar-winning scribe Charles Randolph is set to write, direct and produce a feature on the early stages of coronavirus pandemic in Chinas Wuhan city. According to Deadline, SK Global will finance and produce the project. The film will exa...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12.30 PM NATION DEL16 PM-MANN KI BAAT Befitting reply given to those who cast evil eye on Indian territory in Ladakh PM New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that India has given a ...

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary and remembered him as one of the most experienced leaders of India, who always raised his voice against injustice and le...

40-year old man dies as he comes into contact with illegal electric fence in TN

A 40-year old man died of electrocution when he accidentally came into contact with an illegal high voltage electric fence at a farm land to prevent wild animals from damaging crops at a village in the district, police said. Krishnamurthy, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020