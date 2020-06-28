Will make coordinated strategy for NCR to combat COVID-19, says Amit Shah

A coordinated strategy will be devised soon for the National Capital Region (NCR) to combat the coronavirus outbreak, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Home Minister said that the information regarding the COVID-19 situation in NCR has been collected by the Home Ministry and Health Ministry.

"It is not like that. As far as COVID is concerned, I have held meetings with officials from the NCR region. I am going to talk to both Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. All the information has been collected by the Home Ministry and Health Ministry. After talking to the Chief Ministers, we will make a coordinated strategy for the NCR," the Home Minister said while responding to a question on a common COVID-19 strategy for coronavirus to evolve better coordination among NCR states in dealing with the infection. "In NCR too, testing will be increased and guidelines for hospitals will be set. We have moved ahead with proper coordination and took many decisions," he said.

People living in the NCR, including those engaged in essential services, complained of facing difficulties due to lack of coordination among authorities of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on issues of border restrictions at different points. On June 18, Shah chaired a meeting with officials from NCR to review the preparations for the management of COVID-19. He had emphasised the need to have a unified strategy in the Delhi-NCR to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic keeping in view the "close-knit urban structure" of the NCR.

"It is necessary for all concerned authorities in Delhi and the NCR region to come together to tackle the virus," the Minister had said in the meeting. (ANI)