Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in HC for uniform procedure for arrests by police

The petition by financial economist Abhijit Mishra also seeks directions to the Centre, the Delhi government and the police to "make a comprehensive compensation policy and procedure for illegal detention and arrest" of any person. The plea, filed through advocate Payal Bahl, further seeks that on being arrested a citizen should be provided all the documents related to his arrest, and his family or friends should also be informed about it by the police.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 20:05 IST
Plea in HC for uniform procedure for arrests by police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Centre, the AAP government and police to develop a "uniform standard procedure for arrests". The petition by financial economist Abhijit Mishra also seeks directions to the Centre, the Delhi government and the police to "make a comprehensive compensation policy and procedure for illegal detention and arrest" of any person.

The plea, filed through advocate Payal Bahl, further seeks that on being arrested a citizen should be provided all the documents related to his arrest, and his family or friends should also be informed about it by the police. The matter is listed for hearing on Monday.

The plea also wants that the Delhi Police should make the arrest guidelines available at each of its police stations along with contact details of legal aid lawyers. Besides that, the plea also seeks directions to the Centre, the Delhi government and the police to ensure that before arresting a person he should be informed about his rights under the Constitution and Criminal Procedure Code.

"It is respectfully submitted that till date there are no uniform guidelines or standard operating procedure in regard to the arrest of the citizen as published in the Gazette of India by the Government of India. "Thus, in the absence of such guidelines or procedures creates an environment that leads to inadvertent abuse of power by the law enforcement agencies," the petition said.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm. DEL40 NCR-GURGAON-LD MALLS Shopping malls in Gurgaon to reopen from July 1, Faridabad to decide on Monday GurgaonChandigarh The Haryana government has allowed shopping malls in ...

West Bengal CM announces financial incentives for trained HHWs

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced a package of financial incentives for trained Honorary Health Workers HHW in the urban areas of the state. As a part of the state governments efforts to make primary healthcare ...

DGCA issues show cause notice to AirAsia India executive after pilot alleges safety violations

The aviation regulator DGCA has issued a show cause notice to a top executive of AirAsia India two weeks after one of its pilots, who runs a popular YouTube channel called Flying Beast, alleged violations of safety norms by the low-cost air...

Former MP complains to SHRC on alleged medical negligence

Hyderabad, June 28 PTI A former Congress MP on Sunday alleged medical negligence in state-run hospitals that caused two deaths and complained to the state human rights commission in this connection. But a hospital official denied the allega...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020