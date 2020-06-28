127 new COVID-19 cases reported in J-K, tally reaches 7,093

As many as 127 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 7,093 while the death toll stands at 94, said Government of Jammu and Kashmir. Out of 127 cases reported today, 25 are from Jammu division and 102 from Kashmir division, Government of Jammu and Kashmir informed.

The total number of active cases in the state is 2,683, while recoveries stand at 4,316. With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The death toll has risen up to 16,095 in the country with 410 persons succumbing to the lethal infection in the last 24 hours. (ANI)