Uttar Pradesh: NIA conducts searches in ISI agent case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday said that it has conducted searches at the residential premises of accused Md. Rashid in Chandoli and Varanasi districts of Uttar Pradesh in connection with the investigation of ISI agent case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 23:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday said that it has conducted searches at the residential premises of accused Md. Rashid in Chandoli and Varanasi districts of Uttar Pradesh in connection with the investigation of ISI agent case. NIA in a press statement has said that the case was registered against Md. Rashid on April 6 under section 123 of IPC and Sections 13, 17 and 18 of UA(P) Act.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that accused Md. Rashid was in contact with Defence/ISI handlers in Pakistan and had visited Pakistan twice. He was found to be transmitting photographs of some of the sensitive and strategically important installations in India and the movement of the Armed forces to suspected ISI handlers in Pakistan," NIA said. During the searches, a mobile phone and some incriminating documents have been recovered and seized, NIA said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, NIA added. (ANI)

