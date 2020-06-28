UP Guv given additional charge of Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday was given additional charge of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh during the absence of Lal Ji Tandon, Rashtrapati Bhawan said.
"The President of India is pleased to appoint Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh to discharge the functions of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, in addition to her own duties, during the absence on leave of Lalji Tandon, Governor of Madhya Pradesh," the statement from Rashtrapati Bhawan stated.
Tandon, 85, has been undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow since June 11. (ANI)
