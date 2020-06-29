Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC stays 50 pc reservation for Delhi students in NLUD

The court’s interim order came on a plea by NLUD students and alumni who challenged the reservation decision saying it "strikes at the heart of national character and the standards of excellence" of the university. The students filed the petition against the introduction of 50 per cent horizontal reservation at the university for candidates who have cleared their qualifying examinations from an institute in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 13:28 IST
HC stays 50 pc reservation for Delhi students in NLUD
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court Monday stayed the National Law University, Delhi (NLUD) decision to reserve 50 percent seats for candidates from the national capital. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad asked the NLUD to issue fresh admission notification on or before July 2.

The court said a prima facie case was made out for a stay on the university's decision. The court's interim order came on a plea by NLUD students and alumni who challenged the reservation decision saying it "strikes at the heart of the national character and the standards of excellence" of the university.

The students filed the petition against the introduction of a 50 percent horizontal reservation at the university for candidates who have cleared their qualifying examinations from an institute in Delhi. The last date for submission of application form is June 30, 2020, the petition has said.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on August 18. One of the petitioners Pia Singh said she intended to pursue LLM from NLUD after graduating from a university in Rajasthan.

The petition also challenges NLUD's move to increase the seat intake from 80 to 120, saying it was against the express decision of the varsity's governing council and there was also a lack of infrastructures like residential hostels for students, accommodation for teaching and other staff and classrooms. The plea has claimed that the new admission policy, which provides for the reservation and increased intake, was bad in law as it was notified on January 14, 2020, without the approval of the governing council, the plenary authority of NLUD.

Delhi government standing counsel Ramesh Singh had questioned the locus standi of the alumni to move such a plea and the court directed that their names be removed from the petition. On the petition, Singh had argued that NLUD was not a central university or a national institute of excellence and was only a state university which came into existence on the basis of the Act enacted by the Delhi legislature.

The petition has contended that NLUD's decision to introduce the reservation from the academic year 2020-21 was "unconstitutional and illegal". NLUD has decided to reserve 50 percent of the total seats for candidates passing the qualifying examination from a recognized school, college, or institute located within the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCTD).

The petition has claimed that the new admission policy seeks to take away the "mandatory residential nature" of NLUD, which would result in "disrupting the academic curriculum, various seminar and certificate courses taken by industry experts and former judges". The petition has sought setting aside the admission notification and related guidelines and a direction that the Delhi government has no power to interfere in the administrative functioning of NLUD.

Besides that, the plea also seeks a direction to NLUD to bring a fresh revised policy "in conformity with the previous admission notification for the academic year 2019-20 and guided by the existing infrastructural constraints and a limited number of seats".

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Fikile Mbalula urges Santaco to reconsider decision to incite lawlessness

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has called on the South African National Taxi Council Santaco leadership to reconsider their decision to incite lawlessness, and place their drivers and passengers on a collision course with law enforcement...

Soccer-Xavi says hopes to coach Barcelona in the future

Former Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez has said he hopes to return to the Spanish club as head coach when the timing is right and that his technical team are already preparing for it. Spanish media had reported that Xavi, who coaches Qatari ...

Czech coronavirus cases jump again, centred on mine outbreak

The Czech Republic reported 305 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest daily tally since April 3, which the government said was mainly the result of an outbreak in an eastern mining area rather than a nationwide second wave of infecti...

Vehicle in Sharad Pawar's convoy overturns on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A vehicle in Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawars convoy overturned on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday.However, Pawars vehicle passed on safely.The driver of the vehicle that overturned received minor injuries, said Pune rura...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020