Left Menu
Development News Edition

DR Congo: PM Sylvestre Ilunga protests over arrest of Justice Minister, Celestin Tunda

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 29-06-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 13:33 IST
DR Congo: PM Sylvestre Ilunga protests over arrest of Justice Minister, Celestin Tunda
File photo Image Credit: Facebook / Sylvestre Ilunga

DR Congo's Prime Minister, Sylvestre Ilunga has protested on Sunday over the brief arrest of the Justice Minister, according to a news report by Voice of America.

He said that the coalition government could resign over the issue and calling on the president to guarantee Cabinet members' legal protections.

Justice Minister, Celestin Tunda was detained by police on Saturday evening and released following several hours of questioning by prosecutors at the court of cassation, triggering a political storm within the ruling coalition.

"This serious and unprecedented incident is likely to weaken the stability and the harmonious functioning of institutions, and to cause the resignation of the government," Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga said in a statement.

Tunda has clashed with President Felix Tshisekedi over judicial changes proposed by Tunda's party that would give the Justice Ministry more control over criminal prosecutions.

Opponents of the change say it would undermine the independence of the judiciary.

The disagreement has highlighted strains in the ruling coalition between Tshisekedi and allies of his long-serving predecessor, Joseph Kabila.

Kabila stepped down last year but maintains wide-ranging powers through his parliamentary majority and control of most Cabinet ministries and the prime minister's office. Tunda is a heavyweight in Kabila's PPRD party.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Fikile Mbalula urges Santaco to reconsider decision to incite lawlessness

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has called on the South African National Taxi Council Santaco leadership to reconsider their decision to incite lawlessness, and place their drivers and passengers on a collision course with law enforcement...

Soccer-Xavi says hopes to coach Barcelona in the future

Former Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez has said he hopes to return to the Spanish club as head coach when the timing is right and that his technical team are already preparing for it. Spanish media had reported that Xavi, who coaches Qatari ...

Czech coronavirus cases jump again, centred on mine outbreak

The Czech Republic reported 305 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest daily tally since April 3, which the government said was mainly the result of an outbreak in an eastern mining area rather than a nationwide second wave of infecti...

Vehicle in Sharad Pawar's convoy overturns on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A vehicle in Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawars convoy overturned on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday.However, Pawars vehicle passed on safely.The driver of the vehicle that overturned received minor injuries, said Pune rura...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020