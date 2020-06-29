Cong seeks Telangana SHRC direction to State Govt to protect lives, provide proper healing for COVID patients

Ponnam Prabhakar, TPCC Executive President and Former MP Karimnagar, has written to the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Chairman stating that two COVID-19 patients died as a result of government neglect on Sunday. Out of the two who died, a patient in a video informed his family that he was dying because doctors were negligent in giving him oxygen at Chest Hospital, Erragadda, Hyderabad.

"We want government to investigate this and take action against the culprits," said Prabhakar. He added that the there was a need to inquire into the matter in which "An 8-month-old boy from Narayankhed Mandal, Nizampetta village died at Gandhi Hospital after the government failed to provide treatment."

He further stated, "Currently, people are suffering from coronavirus in Telangana state. I would like you to direct the government to protect human lives and provide proper healing for them." (ANI)