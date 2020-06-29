Senior Lebanese official in IMF talks quits post

A senior member of Lebanon's negotiating team with the International Monetary Fund has quit his post as finance ministry director-general, telling al-Jadeed TV he had resigned over the way leaders are handling a financial crisis.

Alain Bifani, whose resignation was confirmed to Reuters by official sources, is the second member of Lebanon's team at the IMF talks to resign this month.

Bifani told al-Jadeed the path being taken by Lebanese leaders was reckless and would hurt the people. Reuters could not immediately reach Bifani for comment.