Ex-Kazakh president's grandson seeks 1.5 mln pound costs after failure of UK wealth order
The National Crime Agency (NCA) had sought Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs) against companies which owned properties connected to Nurali Aliyev, the grandson of former Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev. But the High Court in April ruled in favour of Aliyev over the house connected to him and discharged the orders against the companies which owned the other properties.Reuters | London | Updated: 29-06-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 15:19 IST
The grandson of the former president of Kazakhstan and other respondents have submitted a demand for 1.5 million pounds ($1.85 million) in costs from Britain's National Crime Agency after the High Court struck down anti-graft orders, a spokeswoman said. The National Crime Agency (NCA) had sought Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs) against companies that owned properties connected to Nurali Aliyev, the grandson of former Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev.
But the High Court in April ruled in favor of Aliyev over the house connected to him and discharged the orders against the companies which owned the other properties. An NCA appeal against the ruling was dismissed. "The beneficial owners and the foundations named as respondents are claiming costs totaling 1.5 million pounds," said a spokeswoman for Aliyev.
"The NCA's entire case theory, and much of its evidence, came from the uncorroborated public source material," the spokeswoman said. A spokesman for the NCA declined immediate comment. ($1 = 0.8110 pounds)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Crime Agency
- Kazakhstan
- Nursultan Nazarbayev
- Britain
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Kazakhstan tightens restrictions in biggest city on fears of coronavirus second wave
Vande Bharat Mission: Special flight with 168 Indians departs from Kazakhstan
PM wishes former Kazakhstan Prez speedy recovery from COVID-19
Kazakhstan tightens COVID-19 restrictions, former president tests positive
Ex-president of Kazakhstan infected with virus