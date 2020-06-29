Ex-Kazakh president's grandson seeks 1.5 mln pound costs after failure of UK wealth order

The grandson of the former president of Kazakhstan and other respondents have submitted a demand for 1.5 million pounds ($1.85 million) in costs from Britain's National Crime Agency after the High Court struck down anti-graft orders, a spokeswoman said. The National Crime Agency (NCA) had sought Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs) against companies that owned properties connected to Nurali Aliyev, the grandson of former Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev.

But the High Court in April ruled in favor of Aliyev over the house connected to him and discharged the orders against the companies which owned the other properties. An NCA appeal against the ruling was dismissed. "The beneficial owners and the foundations named as respondents are claiming costs totaling 1.5 million pounds," said a spokeswoman for Aliyev.

"The NCA's entire case theory, and much of its evidence, came from the uncorroborated public source material," the spokeswoman said. A spokesman for the NCA declined immediate comment. ($1 = 0.8110 pounds)