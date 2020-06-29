Third round of Commander-level talks between India, China to be held in Ladakh's Chushul on Tuesday

The third round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China to discuss and diffuse the tension over the ongoing dispute along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh is scheduled to be held tomorrow at 10:30 am in Chushul, Leh, informed government sources said on Monday. "Third round of Corps Commander-level talks scheduled tomorrow at 10:30 am in Chushul in Ladakh," a source told ANI.

The first two rounds had taken place in Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC. In the second round of Corps Commander-level talks held on June 22, both sides reached a mutual consensus to disengage in the Eastern Ladakh sector, army sources said.

The modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in Eastern Ladakh were discussed and these will be taken forward by both sides, the sources added. The military commanders from both sides had met initially on June 6 and had agreed to disengage at multiple locations. India had asked the Chinese side to return to pre-May 4 military positions along the LAC.

The Chinese side had not given any response to the specific Indian proposal and not even shown intent on the ground to withdraw troops from rear positions where they had amassed over 10,000 troops. India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month. Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley on June 15-16 after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation. Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the face-off. (ANI)