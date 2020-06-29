Left Menu
Gabon senate votes to decriminalise homosexuality

Reuters | Libreville | Updated: 29-06-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 21:06 IST
A large majority of Gabon's senate voted on Monday to decriminalize homosexuality, the president's office said, paving the way for the country to become one of the few in Africa to reverse an earlier ban on same-sex relationships.

"The law was adopted with a large majority of 59 votes," Jessye Ella Ekogha, a spokesman for Gabon's presidency told Reuters. He added that the bill would be ratified by the president.

