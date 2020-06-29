Left Menu
Amid border tensions, India holds consultations with major powers Germany and France

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 22:57 IST
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Image Credit: ANI

By Naveen Kapoor Amid border tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India held wide-ranging consultations with world powers on various subjects.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday held video consultations with his French counterpart. ANI has learnt that during the conversation, France expressed keenness on working with India on the Indo-Pacific, especially the western Indian ocean. The discussion was held with Secretary General, MFA of France. India also held discussion with another major partner Germany last week, sources told ANI.

"Both France and Germany expressed the desire to work with India on G20 related issues," a source said. India will assume the presidency of G20 in 2022. India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the powerful UN Security Council and talks with France and Germany are crucial before it formally assumes its term at the powerful council.

According to informed sources, both countries are very interested and are closely watching developments concerning India's border tensions with China. Indian and French navies were also fully engaged in the Samudra Setu and Resilience operations respectively to aid people facing difficulties during COVID-19 epidemic.

Rafale fighter jets from France are also expected to be delivered to India in coming months. Both Germany and France in recent discussions with India have also shown interest in greater economic cooperation including enhanced investments, supply chains and partnerships in ICT and technology domains. (ANI)

