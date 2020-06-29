Left Menu
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till July 31

Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced the extension of lockdown in the state till July 31 as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 29-06-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 23:38 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced the extension of lockdown in the state till July 31 as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. The government also extended complete lockdown in Madurai and Greater Chennai Police limits including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur till July 5.

"Lockdown has been extended in Tamil Nadu till July 31. Complete lockdown to remain in place till July 5 in Madurai and Greater Chennai Police limits including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Thiruvalluvar, the state government said. On June 19, the government announced 12-day lockdown in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpet.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 82,275 COVID-19 cases including, 35,659 active cases, 45,537 cured patients and 1,079 deaths. (ANI)

