U.S.'s Pompeo to address U.N. Security Council on Tuesday on Iran arms embargo

U.S.'s Pompeo to address U.N. Security Council on Tuesday on Iran arms embargoReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2020 03:06 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 02:50 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will address the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday on the expiration of a U.N. arms embargo on Iran, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.
The United States is pushing the 15-member U.N. Security Council to indefinitely extend an arms embargo on Iran, which is currently set to end in October under Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The U.N. Security Council will decide on the matter and veto-powers Russia and China have signaled they oppose reimposing the ban.
