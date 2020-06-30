COVID-19 impact: Finance Commission discusses new tools for education

The Finance Commission on Monday discussed the impact of the new tools of education including online classes and use of other technology amid the coronavirus pandemic. "The meeting was called to discuss the impact of the new tools of pedagogy, including online classes and use of other technology for Education, the need for which have arisen out of the ongoing pandemic," according to the release issued after the meeting of the 15th Finance Commission.

During the meeting with the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), the commission took into consideration the initiatives taken by Government of India related to Education as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus package designed to fight Economic impact of Covid-19, as per the release. The meeting, chaired by NK Singh, was held in the presence of HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Minister of State (MHRD), Sanjay Dhotre and all senior officials.

The commission had called for this meeting more specifically for the purpose of making its recommendations in its report for 2020-21 and 2025-26 on the subject of education especially in the time of COVID-19, stated the release. Meanwhile, the commission also had a detailed discussion with the Department of School Education & Literacy and Department of Higher Education on the necessity of submission of a revised memorandum to the Finance Commission by the Ministry in the light of the recent developments in the sector, it read. (ANI)