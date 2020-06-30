Defense Ministers of Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea meets to ease border tensions

A consultation meeting of the Defense Ministers of Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea has been held in Cameroon's capital city Yaounde on Monday to discuss how to ease border tensions between both countries, according to a news report by Cameroon Online.

"This important bilateral meeting shall essentially delve into mutual collaboration modalities and security actions along the border between both countries," Cameroon's defense minister, Joseph Beti Assomo said in a statement ahead of the meeting.

Une réunion de concertation des Ministres de la Défense du Cameroun et de la Guinée Équatoriale se tient depuis ce jour à Yaoundé. Cette rencontre qui porte sur les modalités des actions sécuritaires à la frontière des deux pays s'achève le 30 Juin 2020 pic.twitter.com/IHpadgkVdO — Ministère de la Défense du Cameroun (@mindef_cm) June 29, 2020

The experts will agree on the modalities which will be presented to the ministers of defense of both countries when they meet on Tuesday to finalize a 'definite way out of the conflict,' according to officials.

In early June, Cameroon's south regional governor, Felix Nguele Nguele said both countries had agreed to jointly map out the disputed border area after skirmishes between their troops left several wounded and property destroyed.

Officials have stressed on diplomatic channels as a way to peacefully resolve tensions along the 180-km border.