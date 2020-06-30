Russia accuses U.S. of taking destructive stance on nuclear-test ban treaty

Russia accuses U.S. of taking destructive stance on nuclear-test ban treatyReuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-06-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 12:05 IST
Russia's foreign ministry accused the United States on Tuesday of taking a destructive stance over the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) and of preparing for a possible resumption of nuclear testing.
The United States has signed but not ratified the treaty. Russia ratified the treaty 20 years ago on Tuesday.
