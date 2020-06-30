Left Menu
Development News Edition

German yields stable as traders assess ECB stimulus

"As this debate is being settled, a new, more important one is about to take place - is the set of measures enough to shield markets and the euro zone economy from a second wave of COVID infections?" they wrote, adding: "we are inclined to answer in the negative." Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, was steady at -0.47%, within sight of Friday's one-month low of -0.484%.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 13:04 IST
German yields stable as traders assess ECB stimulus

The German 10-year Bund yield held steady around the one-month low it touched last week as traders debated whether the stimulus from the European Central Bank would be enough to withstand a second wave of coronavirus infections. While the overall COVID-19 death rate has flattened in recent weeks, health experts have expressed concerns about record numbers of new cases in countries including the United States, India and Brazil.

Hopes were rising the ECB would settle its differences with Germany's constitutional court, which ruled last month that the central bank must justify bond purchases under its stimulus plan or lose the Bundesbank as a participant. The ECB has honoured the principle of proportionality with its flagship stimulus programme, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in a letter to the president of Germany's lower house of parliament.

"This should contribute to boosting the credibility of the ECB's QE (quantitative easing) response and serve to maintain its benefits," said ING analysts in a note to clients. "As this debate is being settled, a new, more important one is about to take place - is the set of measures enough to shield markets and the euro zone economy from a second wave of COVID infections?" they wrote, adding: "we are inclined to answer in the negative."

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, was steady at -0.47%, within sight of Friday's one-month low of -0.484%. Traders will be looking for pointers from euro zone flash inflation numbers, due at 0900 GMT, and from speeches by the ECB's Isabel Schnabel, as well as the Bank of England's Jon Cunliffe and Andy Haldane.

"For now, we stick to our view that peripheral spreads have room to tighten, but we would guard against any display of confidence by ECB members," the ING analysts said. Italian 10-year BTP yields were also steady at 1.37% , while the premium Italy pays for its debt was at 183 basis points.

Economists polled by Reuters expects euro zone inflation to remain at 0.1% year-on-year in June. Long-term euro zone inflation expectations were at 1.1035%, after hitting a near four-month high of 1.107% the day before, according to the five-year, five-year forward rate, a key market gauge of long term expectations. This compares to 0.84% in mid-May and an all-time low of 0.7198% in March.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

United States not on EU's 'safe' travel list, diplomats say

The United States is not on a safe list of destinations for non-essential travel due to being unveiled by European Union governments later on Tuesday, three diplomats said. The 27-member bloc is expected to give outline approval to leisure ...

Cineworld cinemas in United States and UK to reopen from July 31

Britains Cineworld Group said on Tuesday it would delay reopening its cinemas in the United States and Britain until Friday 31st July while following any changes to regulations or guidance from public health officials.The company had previo...

China passes national security law in turning point for Hong Kong

Chinas parliament passed national security legislation for Hong Kong on Tuesday, setting the stage for the most radical changes to the former British colonys way of life since it returned to Chinese rule 23 years ago. State media is expecte...

U.N. agency urges Hungary to repeal tightened asylum rules

The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR has called on Prime Minister Viktor Orbans government to repeal a tightening of the Hungarian asylum system, provisions of which it says could violate international laws.Hungary shut so-called migrant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020