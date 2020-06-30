Britain says China has made 'grave step' by passing Hong Kong security law

Britain says China has made 'grave step' by passing Hong Kong security lawReuters | London | Updated: 30-06-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 13:35 IST
Britain said it was deeply concerned about reports that China's parliament had passed national security legislation for Hong Kong, describing it as a "grave step".
"We are deeply concerned by unconfirmed reports that Beijing has passed the national security law," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. "This would be a grave step."
"Once we have seen the full legislation, we will make a further statement," Raab said.
