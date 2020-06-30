Left Menu
Madras HC directs DSP, CB-CID to take up probe in Thoothukudi custodial deaths case

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed Thoothukudi Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anil Kumar and the Crime Branch of Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) to take up the investigation in the Thoothukudi custodial deaths case.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 30-06-2020 14:11 IST
Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed Thoothukudi Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anil Kumar and the Crime Branch of Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) to take up the investigation in the Thoothukudi custodial deaths case. A division bench of justices PN Prakash and Pugazhendhi, based on the preliminary postmortem report which notes evidence of wounds and judicial inquirer's findings, also observed that there are sufficient grounds for the registration of a case against police officials in the matter.

The High Court had also asked Tirunelveli Inspector General if it will be possible to take up the case until it is handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court also sought a response within four weeks from Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police (ADSP), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and police officials on the judicial magistrate contempt issue.

Earlier, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court had held that it will not interfere with the decision of the Tamil Nadu government to transfer the case related to the alleged custodial deaths of a father and son in Thoothukudi district to the CBI. P Jayaraj (59) and his son J Benicks (31) were picked up by police and put in Kovilpatti sub-jail on June 21 as they had kept their mobile phone accessories shop in the Sathankulam main bazaar area open during the curfew timing of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

A case was also filed against the two under relevant charges for the same. The father and son were admitted to the Kovilpatti government hospital on June 22. While the son died on the same night, the father breathed his last on June 23 morning. (ANI)

