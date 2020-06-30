Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hotel employee in Andhra's Nellore arrested for beating female colleague

An employee of a hotel in Nellore was arrested on Tuesday for beating a female colleague following a verbal spat, the police said.

ANI | Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 30-06-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 15:25 IST
Hotel employee in Andhra's Nellore arrested for beating female colleague
A male employee beating up a female colleague following verbal spat in Andhra's Nellore. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

An employee of a hotel in Nellore was arrested on Tuesday for beating a female colleague following a verbal spat, the police said. The accused identified as Bhaskar is a deputy manager while the victim is a senior assistant at the hotel.

The hotel falls under Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department's jurisdiction. "On 27th June, there was some verbal brawl between them. When the victim hurled an abuse, Bhaskar lost control and beat her with the handle of a chair next to him. On the same day of the incident at around 2 pm, the victim complained against Bhaskar at Nellore 4 town Police Station," Sub-inspector Venugopal told ANI.

"The police sent her to hospital for treatment to a minor injury. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under sections 324 and 355 of the Indian Penal Code," added the sub-inspector. The accused will be produced before the court later in the day, he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Virus fears lead futures lower after strong quarterly rebound

U.S. index futures dipped on the last trading day of the second quarter on Tuesday as coronavirus-related worries and simmering U.S.-China tensions weighed on sentiment at the end of what is expected to be the SP 500s best quarter since 199...

Madrid taxi drivers demand fleet limits amid weak demand

Thousands of taxi drivers took to the streets of Madrid on Tuesday, honking their horns and clogging up the roads around city hall to demand a limit on the number of vehicles allowed to operate amid a post-lockdown slump in demand. During S...

POLL-Oil prices set for modest recovery on OPEC+ cuts, improving demand

Oil prices will consolidate at around 40 a barrel this year, with a recovery gaining steam in the fourth quarter and into 2021 on OPEC-led production cuts and as economies limp back from coronavirus lockdowns, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesd...

FOCUS-Uber bus just around the corner on post-pandemic public transit map

Urban transportations transformation has shifted up a gear as the coronavirus crisis turns travel habits on their head, with Uber making allies of public transit systems by now offering to sell them its software expertise.This means Marin C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020