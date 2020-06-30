PM chairs meet to review planning, preparations for vaccination against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the planning and preparations for vaccination against COVID-19, as and when the vaccine is available and highlighted four guiding principles that will form the foundation of this national effort. The Prime Minister noted that vaccination of India's vast and diverse population will need to factor in issues including those related to the management of medical supply chains, prioritization of at-risk populations, coordination between different agencies involved in the process, as well as the role of the private sector and civil society in this national endeavour.

Modi said that firstly, vulnerable groups should be identified and prioritized for early vaccination, for example, doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, non-medical frontline corona warriors, and vulnerable people among the general population. The Prime Minister said that vaccination of "anyone, anywhere" should take place, i.e. without the imposition of any domicile related restrictions for getting the vaccine.

Next, he emphasised that vaccination must be affordable and universal - no person should be left behind.The fourth principle, he said that the entire process from production to vaccination should be monitored and supported in real-time with the use of technology. The Prime Minister directed officials to evaluate in a broad manner available technology options that can form the backbone of the national endeavour to vaccinate all in the most efficient and timely manner.

He also directed that detailed planning for such large scale vaccination should be undertaken immediately.The current status of vaccine development efforts were also reviewed at the meeting. The Prime Minister highlighted India's commitment to play an enabling role in the vaccination efforts against COVID-19. (ANI)