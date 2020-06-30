Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM chairs meet to review planning, preparations for vaccination against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the planning and preparations for vaccination against COVID-19, as and when the vaccine is available and highlighted four guiding principles that will form the foundation of this national effort.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 15:37 IST
PM chairs meet to review planning, preparations for vaccination against COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the meeting on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the planning and preparations for vaccination against COVID-19, as and when the vaccine is available and highlighted four guiding principles that will form the foundation of this national effort. The Prime Minister noted that vaccination of India's vast and diverse population will need to factor in issues including those related to the management of medical supply chains, prioritization of at-risk populations, coordination between different agencies involved in the process, as well as the role of the private sector and civil society in this national endeavour.

Modi said that firstly, vulnerable groups should be identified and prioritized for early vaccination, for example, doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, non-medical frontline corona warriors, and vulnerable people among the general population. The Prime Minister said that vaccination of "anyone, anywhere" should take place, i.e. without the imposition of any domicile related restrictions for getting the vaccine.

Next, he emphasised that vaccination must be affordable and universal - no person should be left behind.The fourth principle, he said that the entire process from production to vaccination should be monitored and supported in real-time with the use of technology. The Prime Minister directed officials to evaluate in a broad manner available technology options that can form the backbone of the national endeavour to vaccinate all in the most efficient and timely manner.

He also directed that detailed planning for such large scale vaccination should be undertaken immediately.The current status of vaccine development efforts were also reviewed at the meeting. The Prime Minister highlighted India's commitment to play an enabling role in the vaccination efforts against COVID-19. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Virus fears lead futures lower after strong quarterly rebound

U.S. index futures dipped on the last trading day of the second quarter on Tuesday as coronavirus-related worries and simmering U.S.-China tensions weighed on sentiment at the end of what is expected to be the SP 500s best quarter since 199...

Madrid taxi drivers demand fleet limits amid weak demand

Thousands of taxi drivers took to the streets of Madrid on Tuesday, honking their horns and clogging up the roads around city hall to demand a limit on the number of vehicles allowed to operate amid a post-lockdown slump in demand. During S...

POLL-Oil prices set for modest recovery on OPEC+ cuts, improving demand

Oil prices will consolidate at around 40 a barrel this year, with a recovery gaining steam in the fourth quarter and into 2021 on OPEC-led production cuts and as economies limp back from coronavirus lockdowns, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesd...

FOCUS-Uber bus just around the corner on post-pandemic public transit map

Urban transportations transformation has shifted up a gear as the coronavirus crisis turns travel habits on their head, with Uber making allies of public transit systems by now offering to sell them its software expertise.This means Marin C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020