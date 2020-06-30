NGT directs Agra DM to remove illegal constructions in Sikandra area

The National Green Tribunal Tuesday directed Agra District Magistrate to remove within three days illegal constructions in a green belt in Sikandra area. A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore asked the DM to ensure that no cattle shed or dairy farm operates in the area. "He (DM) shall ensure that there shall be no raising of illegal construction including shelter for cattle or cattle farm, by having inspections conducted. “In case of putting up of cattles or raising of cattle shed in the area in question, it shall be his personal responsibility and he would be liable for non-compliance," the bench said.

The order came after perusing a report which said that it is prima-facie established that illegal 'pakka' construction is present in the designated green belt which needs to be removed immediately. The tribunal said,"we direct the District Magistrate, Agra to demolish the room and bathroom which are in existence in an area." It said the exercise should be done within three days from today and the expenses incurred on the same shall be recovered from the violator.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Uttar Pradesh resident Jitendra Kumar seeking stoppage of operations of cattle sheds and dairy farm located in the vicinity of the green belt area around Ram Ji dham Colony and Rishipuram Colony in Sikandra. The applicant submitted that despite direction of NGT, dairy farm of more than 100 cattles was being run by encroaching into the plot of Agra Development Authority in Vimal Vihar and Rishipuram Colony.

The NGT in 2018 had observed that cattle sheds are illegal and ordered their removal. The plea alleged that cow dung is also being dumped in the green belt which is causing release of obnoxious gases in the nearby residential areas.

According to the plea, the applicant filed a written complaint to Agra Development Authority, Taj Trapazium Authority, SSP and District Magistrate Agra mentioning about re-operation of the dairy farm and construction of ''pakka'' rooms in the designated green belt.