Delhi HC allows foreign Tablighi Jammat attendees to shift accommodation

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed foreign nationals, who attended Tablighi Jammat congregation, to shift accommodation and granted them the liberty to approach Delhi Police in the future if any such modification is required.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 16:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed foreign nationals, who attended Tablighi Jammat congregation, to shift accommodation and granted them the liberty to approach Delhi Police in the future if any such modification is required. Several foreign Jamaat attendees had approached the court seeking modification in the court's earlier order to allow shifting one of the venues where some of these foreign nationals were staying.

Delhi High Court had, in an order dated May 28, allowed to shift the 955 foreign nationals from quarantine centres, where they were allegedly being kept despite having tested negative for COVID-19, to alternate places of accommodation suggested by the petitioner. A division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar said Delhi Police, if it has no objections, shall forward the same to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Advocates Ashima Mandla, Mandakini Singh, and Aditi Gupta appeared for the foreign nationals who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. According to the application, 65 foreign nationals housed at Meeraj International School have faced discomfort with regard to the arrangements in school. It sought permission to immediately shift the foreign nationals to Texan Public School.

The application said that the community has now identified an additional two alternate places of accommodation, which may be used in the future, if need be, to house any of the 955 foreign nationals in question. The community had already consented to bear all costs for shifting accommodation and further duly notify the Delhi Police of the whereabouts of the foreign nationals.

Tablighi Jamaat had taken the responsibilities for arranging the food and daily needs of the foreign nationals who have been directed not to leave their respective places without intimation. The Central government had earlier said that none of the foreign nationals are under detention and the relief to fly back home has not been pressed. Meanwhile, chargesheets have also been filed against most of the foreign nationals in a Delhi court in connection with the congregation, which had reportedly become an epicentre for the spread of coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

