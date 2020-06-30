Mobiles worth lakhs of rupees recovered by Cyber Police Kashmir

At least 16 missing mobiles phones worth lakhs of rupees have been traced and recovered by the Cyber Police Station, Kashmir Zone, Srinagar. "Cyber Police Kashmir was successful in its efforts by tracing 16 missing cell phones of various models worth lakhs. The traced cell phones were accordingly recovered and thereafter handed over to the rightful owners today at Cyber Police Station Headquarters Srinagar," according to a police release.

The special teams set up by Cyber Police Kashmir 24x7 investigate such crimes besides tracing missing mobile phones by using various advanced technical and conventional methods. On the direction of IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, various awareness campaigns and programs have also been initiated by the Cyber Police Kashmir, wherein the general public is made aware about various contemporary online frauds and scams. (ANI)