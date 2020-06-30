Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parents approach SC seeking regulation over school fees amid lockdown

Parents from eight states approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking directions to bring in regulatory mechanisms for fees in private schools during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 19:22 IST
Parents approach SC seeking regulation over school fees amid lockdown
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

Parents from eight states approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking directions to bring in regulatory mechanisms for fees in private schools during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The plea sought directions to the state governments to tell private unaided/aided schools not to charge any fees from any enrolled students for a period of three months starting from April or till the commencement of classes physically.

It said full fees should not be charged for online classes and claimed that several schools are charging extra fees for online classes. It also sought to ensure that the Centre and state governments should direct private unaided and aided schools to not strike out/oust students or levy any penal/surcharge over and above the school fees for non-payment of fees by enrolled students on account of lockdown. The plea said that parents are facing constant financial and emotional hardships during the lockdown and it may leave a few of them with no option but to withdraw their children or students from schools. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Southern Railway to install high quality thermal scanners to screen passengers

High quality thermal scanners and contact-less cameras will be used by the Southern Railway in select stations to record body temperature of passengers and check their tickets as part of preventive measures against COVID-19, officials said....

Struggling 100 Thieves bench Meteos, Stunt

Following a 1-5 start in the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split, 100 Thieves benched jungler William Meteos Hartman and support William Stunt Chen heading into Week 4. Academy jungler Juan Contractz Arturo Garcia will replac...

Mamata urges PM Modi to withdraw RBI's supervisory role of West Bengal cooperative banks

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the Centres move to transfer the supervisory role of state cooperative banks to the Reserve Bank of India, contending that it was against the spirit of coo...

Direct investment rises in FY20, portfolio investment declines: RBI

Direct investment into the country rose by USD 19 billion while portfolio investment declined by USD 13.7 billion during 2019-20, according to the data on the International Investment Position IIP released by the Reserve Bank on Tuesday. In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020