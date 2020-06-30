Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhradwaj not entitled to bail on ground of pandemic: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has told the Bombay High Court that activist Sudha Bharadwaj, arrested in the Elgar Parishad case, is trying to "take undue benefit" of the COVID-19 pandemic by seeking bail.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 20:29 IST
Bhradwaj not entitled to bail on ground of pandemic: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has told the Bombay High Court that activist Sudha Bharadwaj, arrested in the Elgar Parishad case, is trying to "take undue benefit" of the COVID-19 pandemic by seeking bail. In an affidavit submitted last week, the NIA urged the court to dismiss Bharadwaj's interim bail plea.

The agency said in its reply that Bharadwaj was not "entitled to any relief" even on the ground of COVID-19 situation as it had found "cogent evidence" that she was a "member of the banned organisation CPI (Maoist)". Bharadwaj along with other accused in the case was involved in "providing strategic inputs" for "furtherance of an armed rebellion", it said.

She played an active role in planning violence that aimed at "destabilizing" the current Union government, the probe agency claimed. Bharadwaj was being "duly attended" in prison and "provided all necessary medical assistance as and when required", the NIA said.

"Pleading on the ground of the medical condition of the petitioner is merely a ruse to obtain interim relief which otherwise will not be available to her on the merits of the case," it said. Bharadwaj, 58, moved the HC seeking bail after the special NIA court in Mumbai rejected her plea on May 29.

The petition was scheduled to be heard by a bench led by Justice A A Sayed on Tuesday, but it could not be taken up due to lack of time. Bharadwaj, arrested in September 2018, is lodged in Mumbai Byculla Women's Jail where an inmate had tested positive for coronavirus last month.

She has sought bail on health grounds, arguing that there was high risk of the spread of virus in prisons. She also said that she was a diabetic and suffered from hypertension which made her more vulnerable to infection.

Bharadwaj has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017. Pune Police had alleged that Maoists had backed the conclave and inflammatory speeches delivered at the event triggered violence at the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial the next day. Now the NIA is probing the case.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung introduces lifestyle TV in India

New Delhi, Jun 30 PTI&#160;South Korean electronic major Samsung on Tuesday announced to introduce lifestyle television The Serif in the Indian market, and launched new range of QLED 8K TV. Samsungs 2020 QLED 8K TV line up will be priced at...

No return to pre-pandemic job levels in 2020 - ILO

The outlook for the global labour market in the second half of 2020 is highly uncertain and the forecast recovery will not be enough for employment to return to pre-pandemic levels this year, the International Labour Organization said on Tu...

Sterling rebounds from data-driven losses in choppy month-end trading

Sterling rebounded on Tuesday from early losses exacerbated by worse than expected UK GDP data, although analysts said its recovery was due to some end-of-quarter rebalancing rather than any improvement in sentiment.Prime Minister Boris Joh...

Southern Railway to install high quality thermal scanners to screen passengers

High quality thermal scanners and contact-less cameras will be used by the Southern Railway in select stations to record body temperature of passengers and check their tickets as part of preventive measures against COVID-19, officials said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020