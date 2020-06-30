Left Menu
NIA arrests Fake Indian Currency Notes trafficker

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested an FICN trafficker R Vijay in FICN Karnataka case for his involvement in circulation of counterfeit Indian currency in Karnataka.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 20:33 IST
National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested an FICN trafficker R Vijay in FICN Karnataka case for his involvement in circulation of counterfeit Indian currency in Karnataka. The case relates to seizure of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with face value of Rs 6,84,000 from the possession of four arrested accused persons - Mohammed Sajjad Ali, Raju M. G., Gangadhar and Vanitha J - who had trafficked FICN from Malda, West Bengal to Karnataka in September 2018, read a statement.

The case was originally registered under Section 489B, 489C, 120B, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), dated September 6, 2018 at Madanayakanahalli Police Station, Bengaluru. Subsequently, the FICN suppliers, namely, Sabiruddeen and Abdul Kadir were arrested from West Bengal. After completion of investigation, charge-sheet and two supplementary charge-sheets were filed against six arrested habitual offenders.

The arrested FICN trafficker, R Vijay, was involved in funding of FICN-related activities. He would transfer funds through his four bank accounts into the accounts of the co-accused traffickers and withdraw money at various locations in Kolkata, Malda and Farakka for payment to the FICN suppliers in West Bengal, the statement added. The third supplementary charge-sheet would be filed against R Vijay at NIA Special Court, Bengaluru shortly. Further investigation in the case is in progress. (ANI)

