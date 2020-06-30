Left Menu
U.S. condemns China's new security law for Hong Kong, threatens further actions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 20:39 IST
The United States on Tuesday condemned China's passage of new Hong Kong security legislation as a violation of Beijing's international commitments and vowed to continue strong actions "against those who smothered Hong Kong's freedom and autonomy."

"As Beijing now treats Hong Kong as 'One Country, One System,' so must the United States," White House National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement. "We urge Beijing to immediately reverse course."

