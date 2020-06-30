Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iranian court confirms Franco-Iranian academic's 5-year sentence - Mizan

Iran's appeals court has confirmed a five-year prison sentence for Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah on security charges, the judiciary's official Mizan news agency reported on Tuesday. Adelkhah was sentenced in May to a total of six years in prison.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 21:31 IST
Iranian court confirms Franco-Iranian academic's 5-year sentence - Mizan

Iran's appeals court has confirmed a five-year prison sentence for Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah on security charges, the judiciary's official Mizan news agency reported on Tuesday.

Adelkhah was sentenced in May to a total of six years in prison. She denied the charges and her lawyer said at the time that she would appeal against the sentence. An Iranian judiciary spokesman said the charges involved "gathering and collusion towards taking action against the security of the country".

French authorities have called the charges baseless and earlier this month demanded that Adelkhah be released immediately, saying her detention was harming trust between the two countries. "The appeals court has upheld Adelkhah's five-year jail sentence," Mizan quoted Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili as saying. "Of course she has another sentence which is one-and-half years but considering the time she has been in jail, she will only serve five years in total."

Iran does not recognise dual nationality and has rejected France's calls to free the 60-year-old anthropologist detained since June 2019, saying the case is an Iranian domestic legal matter. "We condemn this decision by the Iranian authorities, who persist in detaining Fariba Adelkhah despite the absence of serious evidence or fact, with an exclusively political objective," French Foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told reporters in an online briefing.

"We remain determined to secure the release of our compatriot." (Writing and reporting by Parisa Hafezi with Additional reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh in Geneva and John Irish in Paris Editing by Alison Williams and Mark Heinrich)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Struggling 100 Thieves bench Meteos, release Stunt

Following a 1-5 start in the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split, 100 Thieves benched jungler William Meteos Hartman and support William Stunt Chen heading into Week 4. Academy jungler Juan Contractz Arturo Garcia will replac...

India condemns missile, UAV attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's Riyadh

India on Tuesday condemned the missile and UAV attacks reportedly by Yemeni rebels last week targeting civilian areas in Riyadh and hoped for an early resolution of the conflictSaudi Arabia last week had said that it intercepted ballistic m...

Russia bounty reports, if true, should lead to U.S. sanctions, John Bolton says

U.S. President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday the United States should consider economic sanctions on Russia as part of a strong U.S. response if it is true that Moscow offered bounty payments to ...

FIFA bans former finance director Kattner for 10 years

FIFA banned its former finance director Markus Kattner for 10 years on Tuesday for helping former president Sepp Blatter and other top managers award themselves salary raises and bonuses totaling tens of millions of dollars. FIFA said its e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020