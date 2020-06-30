Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil Nadu reports 3,943 new COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths

A total of 3,943 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 90,167 in the state, the health department said.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 30-06-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 21:48 IST
Tamil Nadu reports 3,943 new COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 3,943 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 90,167 in the state, the health department said.

According to the state health department, the total number of cases includes, 38,889 active cases, 50,074 discharged cases and 1,201 deaths.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 5,66,840 COVID-19 cases including 2,15,125 active cases, 3,34,822 recovered and 16,893 deaths as of Tuesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Struggling 100 Thieves bench Meteos, release Stunt

Following a 1-5 start in the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split, 100 Thieves benched jungler William Meteos Hartman and support William Stunt Chen heading into Week 4. Academy jungler Juan Contractz Arturo Garcia will replac...

India condemns missile, UAV attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's Riyadh

India on Tuesday condemned the missile and UAV attacks reportedly by Yemeni rebels last week targeting civilian areas in Riyadh and hoped for an early resolution of the conflictSaudi Arabia last week had said that it intercepted ballistic m...

Russia bounty reports, if true, should lead to U.S. sanctions, John Bolton says

U.S. President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday the United States should consider economic sanctions on Russia as part of a strong U.S. response if it is true that Moscow offered bounty payments to ...

FIFA bans former finance director Kattner for 10 years

FIFA banned its former finance director Markus Kattner for 10 years on Tuesday for helping former president Sepp Blatter and other top managers award themselves salary raises and bonuses totaling tens of millions of dollars. FIFA said its e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020