Tamil Nadu reports 3,943 new COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths

A total of 3,943 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 90,167 in the state, the health department said.

According to the state health department, the total number of cases includes, 38,889 active cases, 50,074 discharged cases and 1,201 deaths.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 5,66,840 COVID-19 cases including 2,15,125 active cases, 3,34,822 recovered and 16,893 deaths as of Tuesday. (ANI)