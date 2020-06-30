Uttarakhand: Former Income Tax officer gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment, fine Rs 1.10 lakh in bribery case

The Special Judge, CBI cases has sentenced Amrish Kumar Singh, then Income Tax Officer, Khatima, Udham Singh Nagar district to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs 1.10 lakhs in a bribery case. A case was registered on January 12, 2015 against the accused on the basis of a complaint. The complainant had alleged that he sold his hospital in the year 2011. The ITO, Khatima who was looking after the IT scrutiny matter, had issued notice to complainant in the year 2013 and in 2014.

When the complainant visited IT Office with the reply on January 6, 2015, the accused allegedly demanded bribe of Rs 2 lakh (Rs 1 lakh to be paid in January 2015 and the remaining one lakh in February 2015). CBI laid a trap on January 13, 2015 and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant. After investigation, a charge sheet was filed on March 12, 2015 and the charges were framed by the designated Court on August 31, 2015.

The trial Court found the accused guilty and convicted him. (ANI)