Rakesh Kumar Arora appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Sierra Leone
Rakesh Kumar Arora has been appointed India's next High Commissioner to Sierra Leone.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 22:51 IST
Rakesh Kumar Arora has been appointed India's next High Commissioner to Sierra Leone. He is at present Counsellor in the Indian embassy in Brussels.
"Rakesh Kumar Arora (YOA: 2003), presently Counsellor in Embassy of India, Brussels, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Sierra Leone," the External Affairs Ministry said in a release. Arora is expected to take up the new assignment shortly. (ANI)
