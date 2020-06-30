Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rakesh Kumar Arora appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Sierra Leone

Rakesh Kumar Arora has been appointed India's next High Commissioner to Sierra Leone.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 22:51 IST
Rakesh Kumar Arora appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Sierra Leone
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Rakesh Kumar Arora has been appointed India's next High Commissioner to Sierra Leone. He is at present Counsellor in the Indian embassy in Brussels.

"Rakesh Kumar Arora (YOA: 2003), presently Counsellor in Embassy of India, Brussels, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Sierra Leone," the External Affairs Ministry said in a release. Arora is expected to take up the new assignment shortly. (ANI)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Tripura govt not standing by newspaper industry during COVID-19 crisis, raiding offices: Media body

Newspaper owners of Tripura on Tuesday alleged that the state government is not supporting them when the industry is going through a crisis due to coronavirus and lockdown, and instead, is raiding their offices illegally, a charge rejected ...

Nagpur Smart City: Gadkari asks Centre to act against Mundhe

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has written to the Department of Personnel and Training as well as the urban affairs ministry at the Centre against Nagpur municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, accusing him of jeopardising the smart city proje...

17 special POCSO courts inaugurated in Kerala

Seventeen special POCSO courts were inagurated in Kerala on Tuesday, as part of the first phase of setting up 28 such courts in the state, the government said. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court S Man...

Wari: Buses carrying 'padukas' reach Wakhri near Pandharpur

The buses carrying padukas holy footprints of saint-poets Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram and palkhis of other holy figures reached Wakhri, a village 5 kilometres from temple town Pandharpur, late Tuesday night. As per tradition, all palkhis meet a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020