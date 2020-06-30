Rakesh Kumar Arora appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Sierra Leone

Rakesh Kumar Arora has been appointed India's next High Commissioner to Sierra Leone. He is at present Counsellor in the Indian embassy in Brussels.

"Rakesh Kumar Arora (YOA: 2003), presently Counsellor in Embassy of India, Brussels, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Sierra Leone," the External Affairs Ministry said in a release. Arora is expected to take up the new assignment shortly. (ANI)