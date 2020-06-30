Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Not a generic name': Booking.com wins trademark fight at U.S. Supreme Court

The court decided 8-1 that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office was incorrect when it denied the company's application to trademark the name Booking.com, with the justices finding it distinctive enough that the agency should have approved it. The court said surveys made clear that consumers understand that Booking.com refers to a particular company, and not online hotel reservation services in general.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 23:24 IST
'Not a generic name': Booking.com wins trademark fight at U.S. Supreme Court
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The travel reservation company Booking.com, a unit of Booking Holdings Inc, deserves to be able to trademark its name, the U.S. Supreme Court decided on Tuesday, overruling a federal agency that found it too generic to merit protection. The court decided 8-1 that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office was incorrect when it denied the company's application to trademark the name Booking.com, with the justices finding it distinctive enough that the agency should have approved it.

The court said surveys made clear that consumers understand that Booking.com refers to a particular company, and not online hotel reservation services in general. "Because 'Booking.com' is not a generic name to consumers, it is not generic," liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote in the ruling.

In a dissent, liberal Justice Stephen Breyer said the court's majority had put too much emphasis on consumer surveys, which he said were of limited value. Booking.com, based in Amsterdam, welcomed the ruling, with spokeswoman Kimberly Soward saying in a statement that it "demonstrates that the U.S. legal system has the capacity to evolve in order to reflect the digital world we are all living in."

David Bernstein, a lawyer for Booking.com, called the decision "a victory for countless brand owners that have invested significant resources in building their brands - such as Weather.com, Law.com, Wine.com and Hotels.com." U.S. Patent and Trademark Office spokesman Paul Fucito declined to comment.

U.S. law allows trademark registrations only on terms that are "descriptive," or able to distinguish a particular product or service from others on the market. "Generic" words that refer to an entire category of goods or services, like "car" or "computer," cannot be protected under the law because that would give an unfair competitive advantage to the trademark holder. Booking.com began using its name globally in 2006, and filed U.S. trademark applications in 2011 and 2012.

A U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tribunal rejected those applications in 2016, saying "booking" is a generic term for a category of services and that the addition of ".com" did not transform it into a protected trademark. Lower courts sided with Booking.com, prompting the patent office's Supreme Court appeal. Tuesday's ruling may guide how some other companies, such as Salesforce.com Inc and Home Depot Inc, protect their brands from potential copycats.

The May 4 oral argument in the case was the first that the justices held by teleconference amid the coronavirus pandemic. In another first, the public was able to hear arguments through a live audio feed.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Google hikes YouTube TV price to $64.99

Alphabet Incs Google said on Tuesday that it has raised the price of its YouTube TV online service by 30 to 64.99 per month, citing rising cost of content.The price hike, effective from Tuesday, comes amid a surge in demand for online conte...

Video on dumping of COVID-19 victims' bodies in Karnataka triggers outrage

A video purportedly showing health workers burying inappropriately some bodies of COVID-19 victims in a large pit allegedly in Ballari district in Karnataka has surfaced, triggering outrage on social media. State health Minister B Sriramulu...

Tripura govt not standing by newspaper industry during COVID-19 crisis, raiding offices: Media body

Newspaper owners of Tripura on Tuesday alleged that the state government is not supporting them when the industry is going through a crisis due to coronavirus and lockdown, and instead, is raiding their offices illegally, a charge rejected ...

Nagpur Smart City: Gadkari asks Centre to act against Mundhe

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has written to the Department of Personnel and Training as well as the urban affairs ministry at the Centre against Nagpur municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, accusing him of jeopardising the smart city proje...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020