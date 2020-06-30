Left Menu
DGP Tamil Nadu appoints N Ramanathan to take charge as DSP, Santhakulam in Thoothukudi

The Director-General of Police (DGP), Tamil Nadu has ordered N Ramanathan to take charge as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sathankulam subdivision, Thoothukudi district with immediate effect.

Updated: 30-06-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 23:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Director-General of Police (DGP), Tamil Nadu has ordered N Ramanathan to take charge as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sathankulam subdivision, Thoothukudi district with immediate effect. Ramanathan was currently serving as the DSP, Kallakurichi sub division, in the Kallakurichi district.

Earlier it was said that S Jeyakumar will take charge as Superintendent of Police (SP) Thoothukudi. This comes after Arun Balagopalan was removed from the post after a father and son allegedly died in police custody here which invoked national outrage. P Jayaraj and his son J Benicks were picked up by police and put in Kovilpatti sub-jail on June 21 as they had kept their mobile phone accessories shop in the Sathankulam main bazaar area open during the curfew timing of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Apart from this, G Gopi has also been appointed as the Additional Superintendent of Police, Crime against Women and Childen, in the district through an order issued by the DGP today. (ANI)

