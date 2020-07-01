Maharashtra issues govt resolution directing officials to use Marathi in official communication

The Government of Maharashtra issued a government resolution (GR) directing officials to use Marathi as the language for official communication. The government resolution also states that the officers need to make an entry of their usage of the Marathi language in their annual confidential report.

"If officers are found not using the Marathi language in their confidential reports, then their annual increment will not be given to them," stated the order. This government resolution was issued by Marathi Bhasha Vibhag based on 1986 government resolution of General Administration Department. (ANI)