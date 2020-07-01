Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra issues govt resolution directing officials to use Marathi in official communication

The Government of Maharashtra issued a government resolution (GR) directing officials to use Marathi as the language for official communication.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-07-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 10:10 IST
Maharashtra issues govt resolution directing officials to use Marathi in official communication
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Government of Maharashtra issued a government resolution (GR) directing officials to use Marathi as the language for official communication. The government resolution also states that the officers need to make an entry of their usage of the Marathi language in their annual confidential report.

"If officers are found not using the Marathi language in their confidential reports, then their annual increment will not be given to them," stated the order. This government resolution was issued by Marathi Bhasha Vibhag based on 1986 government resolution of General Administration Department. (ANI)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

PM greets V-P Naidu on birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his 71st birthday, wishing him a long and healthy lifeBirthday wishes to our energetic Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Garu. May he lead a long and healthy...

TIMELINE-The long bumpy road from NAFTA to USMCA

After a long, arduous road the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement USMCA took effect on Wednesday, replacing its predecessor, the quarter-century-old North American Free Trade Agreement NAFTA. The new trade pacts implementation comes as the ...

More than 1,900 Mizos have lost jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic: Official

More than 1,900 people who have returned to Mizoram from different parts of the country, have lost their jobs due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, an official of the Mizoram Youth Commission MYC, said. More than 1,900 returnees have lo...

Former union minister Beni Prasad Verma's son succumbs to COVID-19

Dinesh, the son of late former union minister Beni Prasad Verma succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Tuesday.Dinesh 40 had tested positive for the infection a few days back in Lucknow. Thereafter, he was shifted to Delhi for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020