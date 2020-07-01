Left Menu
Development News Edition

What people are saying about Hong Kong's national security law

China has unveiled details of its sweeping national security legislation for Hong Kong, signalling the most profound change to the city's way of life since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997. Under the law, which will see mainland security agencies based in Hong Kong officially for the first time, the crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces can be punished with up to life in prison, heralding a more authoritarian era for the Asian financial hub.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 01-07-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 14:18 IST
What people are saying about Hong Kong's national security law
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

China has unveiled details of its sweeping national security legislation for Hong Kong, signaling the most profound change to the city's way of life since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Under the law, which will see mainland security agencies based in Hong Kong office for the first time, the crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces can be punished with up to life in prison, heralding a more authoritarian era for the Asian financial hub. Here is what people are saying about the law:

Claudia Mo, opposition lawmaker: "When they say 'day is night and dark is light' you just can't argue because they are the law. But this is not the rule of law, this is not even ruled by law. This is rule by decree. Because anything that's up to their interpretation. The free press could just be announced dead in Hong Kong.

"This would tell you that they want not just to get us, but to intimidate us into inaction into a catatonic state. And the fact that they would put down in black and white that they would strengthen ... the management and over the foreign media in Hong Kong is another dire warning." The protester identified as Fung, 61, with her daughter:

"I came out because of the national security law passed last night. It's my first protest this year. The law just made us feel more disgusted about the government and regime. It won't stop us from coming out. I'm not worried about the arrest, I'll keep chanting the slogans." The male protester identified as Seth, 35:

"I'm scared of going to jail but for justice, I have to come out here today. I have to stand up. The authorities can now arrest any Hong Kong person without much investigation or reason. There's a lack of transparency in the national security laws." Cheng Keng-ieong, district councilor:

"I'm just standing here. If I get arrested so be it. I'm not scared. The worse part of the laws is that the Hong Kong government has opened the door for China to come in and manipulate our laws." Joshua Rosenzweig, deputy regional director at Amnesty International:

"The definition of the crimes, separatism, subversion, terrorism, collusion with foreign forces ... all of these things, in our view, are open to abuse by authorities and could possibly be used to punish people for things that should be protected activities, particularly things related to freedom of expression, freedom of peaceful assembly. "We're quite worried about what this law means in terms of not only the scope to which law enforcement may further restrict rights for people in Hong Kong, but also the power it gives to the authorities, both the Hong Kong authorities and central government authorities to punish those types of activities."

Hugo Au, 26, hospitality industry: "I believe the public has not had enough time to understand the content of the law and may be confused about what they can do and what they cannot do. I believe they are confused, there is confusion about the law.

"People, certainly, will become less active in public actions like demonstrations."

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Outrage in Colombia over alleged soldier abuse of Indigenous

Accusations that a group of soldiers sexually assaulted two young Indigenous girls in rural Colombia have sparked protests outside army bases and rekindled fears about the militarys human rights record, especially in parts of the country st...

Ponting shares 'treasured memories' from three WC winning campaigns

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Tuesday shared treasuring memories from the three World Cup-winning campaigns. Taking to Twitter, Ponting shared the memorabilia from the World Cup winning campaigns and he captioned the post as Tre...

French government, unions tell Airbus, Air France to minimise job cuts

France urged Airbus and flag carrier Air France on Wednesday to make as few forced layoffs as possible under their plans to cut thousands of jobs, while a union said compulsory cuts at the European planemaker were a red line.The aerospace m...

Nickelodeon announces new animated 'Ninja Turtles' movie

Nickelodeon is rebooting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for the big screen with Seth Rogens Point Grey Pictures as the producer. The new CG-animated film will be directed by Jeff Rowe from a screenplay by Brendan OBrien, a statement posted on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020