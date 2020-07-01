Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pinjra Tod member in HC, seeks headphones in jail to maintain privacy in communicating with lawyer

JNU student Devangana Kalitha, who is in jail since May 23, also sought that the facility of video conferencing be provided to her counsel twice a week for half an hour each subject to the availability of the facilities and equitable use by other inmates. Justice Vibhu Bakhru was informed by her counsel that these issues were also raised by another woman member of Pinjra Tod (Break the Cage) group Natasha Narwal and another bench of the high court has passed an order on it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:59 IST
Pinjra Tod member in HC, seeks headphones in jail to maintain privacy in communicating with lawyer

A member of Pinjra Tod group, who was arrested in a case related to the communal violence in North East Delhi, Wednesday urged the Delhi High Court to direct the Tihar jail to provide her headphones to maintain privacy of the conversation between her and the counsel over video conferencing. JNU student Devangana Kalitha, who is in jail since May 23, also sought that the facility of video conferencing be provided to her counsel twice a week for half an hour each subject to the availability of the facilities and equitable use by other inmates.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru was informed by her counsel that these issues were also raised by another woman member of Pinjra Tod (Break the Cage) group Natasha Narwal and another bench of the high court has passed an order on it. The judge listed the matter for July 3, after Kalitha’s advocate Adit S Pujari said the matter be deferred as the order passed in the other case has not been uploaded as yet.

The high court noted that the status report filed by the Tihar Jail authorities indicate that most of the grievances of the accused have been redressed. Besides video conferencing and headphones, Kalitha has also sought for the provision of facility to share the documents online since they are required for preparation of her defence and that books be not limited to academic books but even those which are available in the jail in accordance with prison rules. In her plea, Kalitha has also sought permission to communicate with her family regularly as per the provisions of the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018.

It is pertinent to mention that legal interviews of inmates with their lawyers in-person were suspended in Delhi prisons in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Narwal’s plea, the Tihar jail authorities had told the high court on Tuesday that efforts will be made to provide her legal interviews with her lawyer for 30 minutes, twice a week, via video conferencing.

The prison authorities also said they have no objection to Narwal sourcing books from outside, provided the material does not infract any provision of the jail rules. As per the jail manual, an undertrial is allowed 10 minutes of legal interview with his/ her counsel twice a week.

Pinjra Tod (Break the Cage) was founded in 2015 with an aim to make hostels and paying guest accommodations less restrictive for women students. Kalitha and Narwal, who are currently lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody, were arrested by the Delhi Police on May 23 in connection with a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in North East Delhi’s Jafrabad area in February.

On May 24, they were granted bail by the trial court in the case, but moments later the Delhi Police crime branch had moved an application seeking to interrogate them and formally arrest them in a separate case. They were also arrested in a third case related to their alleged roles in the north-east Delhi violence matter.

The case in which Kalitha and Narwal were arrested on May 23 was registered for the alleged offences of rioting, obstructing public servant and disobedience of order, abetment of an offence, wrongful restraint and assaulting or using criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty under the Indian Penal Code. The case in which they were arrested on May 24 was registered for the alleged offences of rioting, unlawful assembly, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, voluntarily causing hurt, murder, attempt to murder and criminal criminal conspiracy under the IPC, relevant sections of the Arms Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured..

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Top U.S. business executives urge Congress to pass bipartisan policing reform

Top business executives in the United States are calling on the U.S. Congress to pass bipartisan policing reform before its August recess, in the wake of protests against police brutality and racial bias in the criminal justice system.Congr...

Sia reveals she's a grandmother after her son 'had 2 babies'

Australian singer-songwriter Sia recently revealed that she has become a grandmother. According to People Magazine, one month after revealing she had adopted two teenagers who were ageing out of the foster care system, the 44-year-old singe...

Bukayo Saka signs new long-term contract with Arsenal

Bukayo Saka signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal on Wednesday, securing his future with the club. The 18-year-old has been with the club since the age of seven and has come through the ranks at Hale End academy. He has made an impre...

Sarovar Hotels expansion in pilgrim destination with Sarovar Portico, Somnath

New Delhi India July 1 ANIBusinessWire India Expanding its portfolio in Gujarat to seven hotels, Sarovar Hotels today announced the opening of its latest project in the temple town, Somnath. The town derives much of its identity from the my...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020