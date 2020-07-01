Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't sacrifice Hong Kong for a banker's bonus, UK tells HSBC

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-07-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:59 IST
Don't sacrifice Hong Kong for a banker's bonus, UK tells HSBC

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab reprimanded HSBC and other banks on Wednesday for supporting China's new security law, saying the rights of Hong Kong should not be sacrificed for bankers' bonuses.

Senior British and U.S. politicians criticised HSBC and Standard Chartered last month after the banks backed China's national security law for the territory.

"On HSBC and banks, I've been very clear in relation with HSBC and ... all of the banks: the rights and the freedoms and our responsibilities in this country to the people of Hong Kong should not be sacrificed on the altar of bankers' bonuses," Raab told parliament.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey determined to control social media platforms, Erdogan says

Turkey will introduce regulations to control social media platforms or shut them down, President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday, pressing ahead with government plans after he said his family was insulted online.Finance Minister Berat...

Nepal Prime Minister Oli hospitalised in Kathmandu

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was on Wednesday hospitalised in Sahid Gangalal National Heart Center in Kathmandu after he complained of chest pain. His Press Advisor Surya Thapa tweeted on social media that the hospitalisation was a pa...

Top U.S. business executives urge Congress to pass bipartisan policing reform

Top business executives in the United States are calling on the U.S. Congress to pass bipartisan policing reform before its August recess, in the wake of protests against police brutality and racial bias in the criminal justice system.Congr...

Sia reveals she's a grandmother after her son 'had 2 babies'

Australian singer-songwriter Sia recently revealed that she has become a grandmother. According to People Magazine, one month after revealing she had adopted two teenagers who were ageing out of the foster care system, the 44-year-old singe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020