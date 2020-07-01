Left Menu
Development News Edition

18,653 new cases take India's COVID-19 count above 5.85 lakh, death toll rises to 17,400

With a rise of 18,653 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 5.85 lakh on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 20:58 IST
18,653 new cases take India's COVID-19 count above 5.85 lakh, death toll rises to 17,400
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With a rise of 18,653 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 5.85 lakh on Wednesday. The death toll has gone up to 17,400 with 507 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry, the total count of cases was 5,85,493 of which there are 2,20,114 active cases while the number of cured/discharged/migrated patients stands at 3,47,979. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with 5,537 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday. The total count of cases has gone up to 1,80,298 including 79,075 active cases, 93,154 recovered cases and 8,053 deaths.

One hundred and ninety-eight persons died in the state in the last 24 hours. In Tamil Nadu, 3,882 new cases and 63 deaths were reported on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the state has increased to 94,049 including 39,856 active cases, 52,926 discharged patients and 1,264 deaths.

Delhi's COVID-19 count reached 89,802 including 27,007 active cases, 59,992 cured/discharged/migrated and 2,803 deaths. Sixty-one persons died in the state in the last 24 hours due to the virus. A total of 151 new COVID-19 positive cases and 131 recoveries were reported in Kerala on Wednesday. The total positive cases stand at 4,593 including 2,130 active cases. There are 124 COVID-19 hotspots in the state.

Punjab reported 101 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases 5,668 including 3,989 discharged patients and 149 deaths. A total of 26 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours. The total count of reported cases in the state is 1,260 out of which 681 cases are active.

Twenty-three Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking active cases to 103 out of which 23 patients are in Delhi. A total of 251 personnel have recovered so far, according to ITBP. Karnataka has reported 1,272 new COVID-19 positive cases including 735 cases from Bengaluru Urban. The total count of cases is 16,514 while the death toll rose to 253 after 7 deaths were reported today.

Uttarakhand reported 66 new COVID-19 cases today taking the total number of cases to 2,947. Himachal Pradesh Health Department said that the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 960 out of which 336 cases are active.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 585 new COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. A total of 88 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Wednesday taking the total number of reported cases in the state to 10,076.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Wednesday visited Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex which has been turned into emergency COVID care centre. Kejriwal said that arrangement for around 500 beds has been done at the centre which is connected to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that government has decided to set up a plasma bank in Guwahati in the next four-five days. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey asks EU to correct 'mistake' of travel list exclusion

Turkey said on Wednesday it is disappointed by the European Unions decision to exclude it from a list of countries recommended for non-essential travel and called on the bloc to correct the mistake as soon as possible.The Turkish Foreign Mi...

Pakistan temporarily suspends PUBG game

Pakistan on Wednesday temporarily banned the Uber-popular online battle game PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds, known also as PUBG. The decision has been taken as the game has been termed as addictive and detrimental to players health, according...

Maha: 44 more test coronavirus positive at Nagpur central jail

A total of 44 persons, including police personnel and inmates of the Nagpur Central Jail, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total count to 53, a senior officer said. On Tuesday, nine police personnel, including an off...

Leading House Democrat seeks full intelligence briefing on Russia bounty reports

Leading Democratic lawmaker Steny Hoyer called on President Donald Trump on Wednesday to make top U.S. intelligence officials available to the full House of Represertatives for a briefing on reports that Russia offered Afghanistans Taliban ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020