Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. senator to change anti-child porn bill over Google, Facebook encryption concerns -draft

That technology scrambles messages so they can be deciphered only by the sender and intended recipient, a feature critical to the online privacy of billions of people. In a new draft authored by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, The Eliminating Abuse and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies Act of 2019, or EARN IT Act, makes compliance with a set of controversial "best practices" voluntary instead of mandatory for companies such as for Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2020 02:18 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 02:09 IST
U.S. senator to change anti-child porn bill over Google, Facebook encryption concerns -draft
Representative image Image Credit: jble.af.mil

U.S. legislation aimed at stopping online child sexual abuse material is likely to be amended to address concerns of platforms like Google and Facebook that the proposed law goes too far to weaken privacy protections for ordinary users, according to a draft of the bill seen by Reuters. Tech companies, currently protected from lawsuits over content posted by users, feared the original bill would hurt their ability to offer protections like end-to-end encryption. That technology scrambles messages so they can be deciphered only by the sender and intended recipient, a feature critical to the online privacy of billions of people.

In a new draft authored by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, The Eliminating Abuse and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies Act of 2019, or EARN IT Act, makes compliance with a set of controversial "best practices" voluntary instead of mandatory for companies such as for Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google. These "best practices" would be issued by a commission including Attorney General Bill Barr, who opposes end-to-end encryption. Tech companies had previously feared the practices would attempt to help law enforcement investigations by including weaker privacy protections for messages sent by users. Federal law enforcement agencies have complained about such encryption.

In the previous version of the bill, failure to comply with these requirements would strip tech companies of their immunity under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields them from liability involving content posted by users. The committee will take up the bill at a hearing on Thursday. A Senate Judiciary aide confirmed the proposed amendment will be presented by Graham, whose office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The proposed changes allow federal and state claims against internet companies if they host child sexual abuse material, but it would not allow the Attorney General or his office to make demands of the companies. The amendment is also likely to remove a provision that would have left the companies vulnerable to significantly more lawsuits.

The proposed changes address some of the biggest concerns raised by the tech industry over the past several months but did not completely assuage their fears. "The bill still threatens encryption and privacy by letting states pass laws that ban encryption," trade group Net choice, which counts Facebook, Google, Twitter among its members said in a statement.

Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat, and co-author of Section 230, echoed similar concerns and criticized the amendment. "By allowing any individual state to set laws for internet content, this bill will create massive uncertainty, both for strong encryption and free speech online," he said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong Police arrest over 370 people for using their freedom of speech and expression

On the first day after China passed the national security law, the Hong Kong Police arrested over 370 people for participating in the pro-democracy march. On the annual July 1 pro-democracy march, more than 370 people were arrested and the ...

Ukraine central bank chief abruptly resigns, citing political pressure

Ukraines Central Bank Governor Yakiv Smoliy unexpectedly submitted his resignation on Wednesday, citing systematic political pressure on the banks activities and attempts to curb its independence. If the resignation is accepted by President...

Mexico celebrates start of new trade accord with US, Canada

Mexico celebrated the implementation of a new free trade agreement with Canada and the United States that it hopes will lead to more investment in its struggling economy. President Andrs Manuel Obrador will travel to Washington July 8-9 to ...

U.S. warns firms of human rights abuse risks in China's Xinjiang province

The United States on Wednesday issued an advisory warning U.S. companies about the risks faced from maintaining supply chains associated with human rights abuses in Chinas western Xinjiang province.The advisory, issued by the U.S. State, Tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020