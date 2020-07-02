With spike of 19,148 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 6 lakh mark
India's COVID-19 tally breached the 6 lakh cases mark with 19,148 new coronavirus cases being reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 10:18 IST
India's COVID-19 tally breached the 6 lakh cases mark with 19,148 new coronavirus cases being reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The total cases now stand at 6,04,641 of which there are 2,26,947 active cases while 3,59,860 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.
434 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in the country to 17,834. Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, has a total of 1,80,298 cases including 8,053 fatalities. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has 94,049 cases inclusive of 1,264 deaths.
Delhi has 89,802 coronavirus cases including 2,803 deaths.
