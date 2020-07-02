Left Menu
Centre launching personal attacks as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raises voice for people, poor: UP Cong chief

Condemning Centre's orders asking Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her government accommodation in New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Thursday said that the Union government is launching personal attacks on the Congress leader as she is continuously raising voice for the rights of people and poor.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-07-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 11:35 IST
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu speaking to ANI. [Photo/ANI] . Image Credit: ANI

Condemning Centre's orders asking Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her government accommodation in New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Thursday said that the Union government is launching personal attacks on the Congress leader as she is continuously raising voice for the rights of people and poor. Speaking to ANI, Lallu said, "The BJP government is nervous about Priyanka Ji raising voice for the public, fighting for the poor people, and talking about the workers. As she is cornering the government on several issues, now the Central government is making personal attacks on her. The government has exposed its small mentality."

"Earlier, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi's security was taken away from them. Even at that moment, Priyanka Gandhi did not utter a word. When Indira Gandhi Ji got out of power even at that time the then government had tried to trouble her a lot but she didn't panic. She kept on struggling with public issues," he added. Lallu continued saying, as far as living in Uttar Pradesh is concerned, that is Gandhi's old home so the government can make her vacate her house but not the hearts of the people.

"It would be too soon to say anything about if she will stay in Lucknow or not, we will get to know this in the future," said Lallu. Speaking about the COVID-19 situation in the State, Lallu said, "the way, Uttar Pradesh government and their officials are misleading people in connection with COVID-19 situation...a very less number of people are being tested. So far, the government has not much to deal with the COVID-19 situation. The government is only cheating the people of Uttar Pradesh."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been asked to vacate her government accommodation in Delhi by August 1 with a government notice stating that her allotment stands cancelled from July 1. In a letter to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Directorate of Estates under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs asked her to vacate the bungalow on Lodhi Road as she no longer has Special Protection Group security. (ANI)

