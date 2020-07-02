Kerala Govt issues revised discharge guidelines for COVID-19 patients

Left Menu
ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 02-07-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 13:49 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Government has issued revised discharge guidelines for COVID-19 patients, based on the recent analysis of the epidemiology of the patients in Kerala and considering the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The asymptomatic patients will be tested on the tenth day of admission and people with first test negative will be discharged with seven days home quarantine.

Based on the recent analysis of the epidemiology of the patients in Kerala and considering the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, the revised discharge guideline for COVID-19 patient has been issued. The discharge policy is revised based on WHO and ICMR guidelines with the following principles: Duration of stay in the hospital, the first test result negative and symptoms status. (ANI)

