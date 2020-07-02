Kerala Govt issues revised discharge guidelines for COVID-19 patients

Kerala Government has issued revised discharge guidelines for COVID-19 patients, based on the recent analysis of the epidemiology of the patients in Kerala and considering the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The asymptomatic patients will be tested on the tenth day of admission and people with first test negative will be discharged with seven days home quarantine.

