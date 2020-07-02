Left Menu
Kazakh ex-president recovers from COVID-19

Kazakhstan's former president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has recovered from COVID-19 which he contracted in mid-June, his spokesman said on Thursday. Nazarbayev will remain in self-isolation and will work remotely, Ukibay said.

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 02-07-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 14:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Kazakhstan's former president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has recovered from COVID-19 which he contracted in mid-June, his spokesman said on Thursday. Nazarbayev, who will turn 80 next week, retains sweeping powers as Yelbasy, or national leader, and chair of the Central Asian nation's security council, and is seen as a guarantor of political stability.

"Today, Yelbasy tested negative for COVID-19," his spokesman Aidos Ukibay wrote on Twitter. Nazarbayev will remain in self-isolation and will work remotely, Ukibay said. He also posted a photo of Nazarbayev walking out of a forest and a screenshot from an activity tracking app showing Nazarbayev had walked 2.5 kilometers.

